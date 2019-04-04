NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 23

There is so much to catch up on from spring break! We start off the episode with a news roundup covering President Trump's first veto, California crabbers calling it quits early and new sports up for addition to the Olympics.

Plus, we visit several states to see folks come together to help with spring flooding. Across the globe, in Mozambique flooding has wiped out crops. We see how aid workers are helping there too.

Finally, Margaret Cavalier interviews a geologist in this week's Spot on Science, to find out about Ohio's rocks and history!

Download this episode | Download transcript of this episode

paleontologist (noun) a scientist who studies fossils.

basin (noun) the area of land from which a river drains water.

For the month of April we are focusing on Earth with a series of Buckeye Beat's - our first shows how citizen scientists are identifying critters with nature cameras.

We want to hear about the nature cams that you like to watch! Tell us about your favorite - or - if you don't have one, tell us where in your neighborhood you would set one up. Be sure you use supporting evidence to tell us why!

You can use the inbox form to submit your great letters.

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.