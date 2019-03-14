NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 21

Folks in Alabama are cleaning up after a huge tornado swept through the state. Plus, volunteers are digging out fire hydrants that were buried under snow.

We see how scientists measure snow fall in the Sierras. And take a spin around the globe - landing in Spain, Italy and South Korea!

Download transcript of this episode

half-staff (noun) when a flag is raised only halfway up a flag pole, as a sign of respect and mourning for someone who's died.

proactive (adjective) controlling a situation by causing something to happen, rather than responding after it's happened.

life expectancy (noun) how long people are likely to live.

biodiversity (noun) the variety of life in a habitat.

In this week's episode, we share a few cool winter photos sent in by a viewer. Well, spring is just around the corner. In fact, the season officially starts Wednesday.

We want you to write to us about your seasonal observations, what have you noticed happening outside?

You can use the inbox form to submit your great letters!

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.