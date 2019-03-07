NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 20

The United Kingdom is getting ready to for a big move - we explain Brexit and its potential impacts on trade.

Plus, back in the United States, the border wall is still being debated. We check with a nature conservancy that lost their argument in court to keep the wall off their land.

Also in this episode, we meet a teen who began a club to help other students quit vaping.

Brexit (noun) the departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union.

runoff (noun) another competition, election or race, held after the first results in a tie or can't be determined.

psychology (noun) the study of the brain and how it impacts emotion and behavior.

In this week's episode we learn about electronic addiction. One of the best ways to have healthy electronic usage, is to set a time limit for how long you use your phone, go on the computer or play video games.

