NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 19

A new branch of the military is on the horizon - we tell you about the order Trump signed to start up the Space Force.

Meanwhile, folks on the U.S. and Mexico border aren't sure that they want a wall in their backyard.

Plus, we learn about new bills that could push up the price of pop in California. But will the bills be effective?

tax (noun) a payment on goods, services, property or income that goes to the government. It's one way the government makes money to do their work.

plaintiff (noun) someone who brings a case against someone else in court.

de-extinction (noun) the process of bringing animals back to life after their species has died off.

In this week's episode we learn about church buildings in Nashville that have been repurposed - talk about a big recycling project! We want you to think about a building in your neigborhood that is vacant - tell us how you would repurpose it!

