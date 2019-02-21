NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 18

President Donald Trump announced that not only did he sign off on a national budget, but he would also declare a national state of emergency. Two very big deals and we explain them both!

We also learn about protests and how they can impact businesses like Amazon and a dolphin marine park.

Finally, we check in at a few schools to see how a food pantry is feeding students after the final bell and how dressing up for art class can be a whole lot of fun!

budget (noun) a plan on how to spend money.

protest (noun) a statement or act showing disapproval to something.

inclusive (adjective) welcoming to everyone.

In this week's episode we learn about a town in Louisiana that is disappearing under water. The residents here are being paid to move inland by the government. Rewatch the story below! We want to know your thoughts!

Do you think the residents should be forced to move using government money or should they be allowed to stay? Write to us about it and be sure to support your decision with evidence.

You can use the inbox form to submit your great letters!

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.