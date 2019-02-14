NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 17

It's the Valentine's Day special! And we've got a ton of treats packed into one little show - a Buckeye Beat about chocolate makers raising money for cats, a mushy gushy Spot on Science about Ohio's bogs and marshes and a love story Sketchbook featuring a power couple who began a black arts movement!

Plus, we get the latest on President Donald Trump's State of the Union address and learn about the presidential predicament that Venezuela is facing.

Download this episode | Download transcript of this episode

State of the Union (noun) a speech given by the President of the United States before Congress, as required by the U.S. Constitution.

commercialized (adjective) invented or promoted just so companies can make more money.

In this week's episode we learn about a Columbus company making and selling chocolate to raise money for cats.

