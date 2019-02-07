© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
newsdepth-square.png
NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 16

Published February 7, 2019 at 8:00 AM EST

When a polar vortex sweeps through the country, you might be surprised by its odd impacts: pizza delivery sales go up and much needed medications are delivered by snowmobile!

In the state of Washington, a measles outbreak is causing concern. We learn about the illness and the vaccine that prevents it.

Finally, in this week's Be Well segment, robots and technology take on the difficulties of aging.

Download this episode |  Download transcript of this episode

 

WordHighlight-Weekly-01.png

polar vortex (noun) a large area of cold air near the Earth's poles that flows counterclockwise. 

wind chill (noun) the temperature that it feels like outside, when the cold weather and blowing air are both considered.

measles (noun) a childhood sickness that causes blotchy skin, fever and a dry cough.

 

This week we learn how one hospital is using virtual reality to transport patients to new worlds while they recieve cancer treatment. We want you to get creative - write to us about how you would use virtual reality at school!

You can use the inbox form to submit your great letters!

 

 

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to  newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.

Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Full Episodes
Related Content