NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 16

When a polar vortex sweeps through the country, you might be surprised by its odd impacts: pizza delivery sales go up and much needed medications are delivered by snowmobile!

In the state of Washington, a measles outbreak is causing concern. We learn about the illness and the vaccine that prevents it.

Finally, in this week's Be Well segment, robots and technology take on the difficulties of aging.

polar vortex (noun) a large area of cold air near the Earth's poles that flows counterclockwise.

wind chill (noun) the temperature that it feels like outside, when the cold weather and blowing air are both considered.

measles (noun) a childhood sickness that causes blotchy skin, fever and a dry cough.

This week we learn how one hospital is using virtual reality to transport patients to new worlds while they recieve cancer treatment. We want you to get creative - write to us about how you would use virtual reality at school!

