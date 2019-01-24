NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 14

You might need to thaw out after this episode! We head to China to see a huge ice and snow sculpture festival, learn about weird winter phenomena and find out why officials set off avalanches on purpose.

In this episode, we also cover some international stories. In South Korea girls are breaking up with makeup as part of a feminist movement. In China, folks are burning coal to keep warm despite the pollution is causes. Finally, in Italy a Mormon temple is opening at the Vatican's doorstep.

furlough (noun) a temporary layoff from work.

air traffic controller (noun) a person who is responsible for helping airplanes take off and land safely.

avalanche (noun) a large amount of snow, ice and rocks sliding quickly down the side of a mountain.

This week we learn about some awesome winter phenomena. We want you to head outside and see for yourself how cool this season is! Write to us about your winter observations!

