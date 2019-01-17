© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 13

Published January 17, 2019 at 8:00 AM EST

Ohio's new governor Mike DeWine has been sworn in. We have the details about who DeWine is and why the role of governor is so important.

Plus, we check in with TSA employees who haven't been getting paid due to the government shutdown, but have still been showing up to keep travelers safe.

Meanwhile, students in California are returning to school after being displaced by wildfires and we visit a huge iceberg in Greenland! 

Download this episode |  Download transcript of this episode

 

WordHighlight-Weekly-01.png

inauguration (noun) a ceremony to mark the beginning of something or the formal start of someon's position in office. 

activist (noun) a person who works to bring about political or social changes.

veto (noun, verb) to reject a proposed law.

 

This week we learn about the role of the governor and how he or she is able to influence what issues get attention in the state. 

We want you to choose an issue that you think the governor should work on first. Make sure you give supporting evidence of why your issue is important. You can use the inbox form to submit your great letters!

 

 

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to  newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.

