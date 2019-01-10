NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 12

A new year means new laws! We go over just what new policies have been put in place and hear why one lawmaker wants to name a state steak for Oklahoma.

Plus, Rick gives an explaination of the federal government shutdown and some pointers on picking a New Year's resolution.

minimum wage (noun) the lowest amount of money an employer can pay their workers under the law.

resolution (noun) a decision to do or not to do something.

dyslexia (noun) a disorder that makes it hard to read words or symbols, but that does not impact how smart someone is.

fertile (adjective) able to grow lots of crops.

We gave you lots of examples of great New Year's resolutions - from never giving up, to encouraging one another to reading more!

Now we want you to pick a resolution, or theme, for 2019. Write to us and tell us why you chose it or how you plan on accomplishing your goal. You can use the inbox form to submit your great letters!

