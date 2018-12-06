NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 10

NASA lands its Insight spacecraft on Mars - we'll tell you the mission's next steps.

Folks in California are just starting to recover from the historic Camp Fire. Students in the state encourage one another through this trying time.

Plus, holiday shopping is well underway. We discuss what that means for the economy and how China is spending more money on their Singles Day celebration than the U.S. does on Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined!

prone (adjective) likely to experience something that is usually negative.

bailout (noun) the act of giving a company money to keep it from closing.

consumerism (noun) the theory that buying goods is positive for theeconomy.

In this weeks, episode we learn all about holiday shopping. In order for sales to be made though some people have to work on holidays. Do you think people should have to work on holidays? Write to us and tell us why or why not!

