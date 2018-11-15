NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 9

When did Mount Vesuvius drown Pompeii in ash and how were the Pyramids of Giza built? New archeology discoveries are altering our understanding of big historic events.

In this episode, we also learn about keeping personal information safe while using mobile apps and about the benefits of keeping active throughout the school day.

Plus Slim teaches us about art conservation and we see it in action through the restoration of vintage IMAX films.

archeology (noun) the study of ancient human history through the excavation of sites and examination of artifacts.

armistice (noun) an agreement between two countries to stop fighting for a period of time.

primary source (noun) a firsthand account of an event or about a topic.

conservation (noun) the process of saving art from deteriorating or making it look new again.

