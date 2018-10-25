NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 6

We've got a healthy dose of news for you this week. We explore the impact of screen time and gaming on children's brains, learn about an app connecting patients with doctors and see how one boy turns virtual reality into physical therapy.

Plus, Hurricane Michael had both a positive and negative impact on the environment - while cotton crops suffered from the deluge of rain, red tide was actually cleared away.

Watch this week's episode in full above. Below you'll find special segments from the episode.

Download this episode | Download transcript of this episode

favorable (adjective) to the advantage of someone or something.

antibiotic (noun) a medicine that is able to slow down or kill bacteria.

physical therapy (noun) a way of treating a disease or injury with excercise, massage, heat therapy, etc. rather than using medicine or surgery.

Journalism Terms

clarification (noun) an addition of information to a story, to make it easier to understand.

correction (noun) a change to information in a story, to make it accurate.

retraction (noun) the withdrawl of an entire story.

This week we learn about a 92-year-old woman who is encouraging people to vote by writing hundreds of letters to strangers! Rewatch the segment below, then get convincing! Write to us and tell us if you could send hundreds of letters to encourage people to do something, what issue would you choose? Write us one of those letters!

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.