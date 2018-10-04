NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 4

We're talking trade in this week's episode - we'll find out about the new agreement between Canada, America and Mexico. We'll also visit China to see how U.S. tariffs are impacting people in the capital city of Beijing.

Plus, we take a spin around the globe, learning about a new initiative in Spain to raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease.

This World Sight Day episode also features several special stories about people who are blind and visually impaired.

Watch this week's episode in full above. Below you'll find special segments from the episode.

Download this episode | Download transcript of this episode

tariff (noun) a tax on imports or exports of goods from another country.

Alzheimer's disease (noun) a brain disease that mainly impacts older adults and causes memory loss.

braille (noun) an alphabet of raised letters that allow the people who are blind or visually impaired to read with their fingers.

This week we learn about various accommodations for the visually impaired, including braille signs, special track meets and mobile apps. Write to us about how your school or community accommodates people with disabilities.

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.