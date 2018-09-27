NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 3

Feeling inventive? We've got stories for you about making robots from junk and about a mailbox that delivers the mail to your door!

Help is on the way for folks impacted by hurricane Florence and for folks living on Ohio's north shore dealing with erosion.

Plus in this episode, we meet the first non-astronaut to take a trip to the moon and learn about a coral reef that is surprisingly thriving.

Watch this week's episode in full above. Below you'll find special segments from the episode.

erosion (noun) is the process of being worn down by wind, water, or other elements of nature.

coral reef (noun) an underwater ecosystem made by corals which are soft spineless animals that form a calcium skeleton.

Red Cross (noun) an international organization that helps people after disasters, and also, is mandated by the government to help people connect with their family members in the military during an emergency.

This week we learn about the first non-astronaut to go to the moon - a Japanese billionaire bringing a flight full of artists to promote world peace. Put your space suits on for this week's question! Write to us and tell us: If you could pay for a flight for the moon who would you take with you and what issue would you promote?

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.