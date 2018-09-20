NewsDepth 2018-2019 | Episode 2

What's the difference between a hurricane, typhoon and a cyclone? Rick shares the answer in this week's episode as he tracks several storms across the globe. Plus, Ohio isn't the only state that deals with algal blooms - Florida has their own red tide to fight. This week's episode also includes a Politics on Point all about the Supreme Court of the United States and a Career Lab about being a lawyer.

Watch this week's episode in full above. Below you'll find special segments from the episode.

Download this episode | Download transcript of this episode

judicial review (noun) a power of the United States Supreme Court to decide whether something is in line with the Constitution.

historical fiction (noun) books that feature a made up story that are set in a real time period of the past.

U.S. territory (noun) an area that's under the control of the United States but is not a state.

algae (noun) a simple plant that grows in water. Algae can range from tiny single cell plants to larger seaweeds.

evacuate (verb) to remove someone from a dangerous place.

This week we learn about a school district banning class treats for birthday celebrations. Do you think treats should be banned? Write to us and tell us why or why not! Be sure to include your supporting evidence.

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.