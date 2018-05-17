NewsDepth 2017-2018 Episode #30

It's our last episode of the season and we've put together a big summer to-do list for ya! We're including Rick's favorite new rollercoaster, a hot spot for birdwatching and living in a lighthouse. Plus a brand new Sketchbook to put you in the mood for painting! Oh yeah and we cover the news too - California is moving forward with solar panel requirements and things are heating up with Hawaii's volcano.

prevention (noun) the action of stopping something from happening or arising.

crater (noun) a large pit or hollow forming the mouth of a volcano

photorealism (noun) detailed art, like that obtained in a photograph, in a non-photographic medium such as painting

This week we want to know what your interested in learning more about. Write to us about what you've been learning that you'd like to see featured on NewsDepth! (Teachers, this includes you too!)

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.