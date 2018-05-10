NewsDepth 2017-2018 Episode #29

A huge volcano explodes on Hawaii and dust storms sweep across India! Natural disasters aside, we head to the airport with a group of Autistic children and learn about the Ohio Constitution in a special Politics on Point. Plus, what does it take to make TV? The lab squad tells us about the career of video producers in this week's Career Lab.

Constitution - The written plan for how government works.

Dust Storm - Strong gusts of air blowing across dry land, picking up dirt and sand (usually blocking our vision).

Mausoleum - A monument that contains a tomb.

Question of the Week: This week we learn about several types of scientists. Write to us about what you would study and why if you were a scientist!

