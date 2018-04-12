NewsDepth 2017-2018 Episode #25

We missed lots over break - so we'll catch you up with everything from the almost extinction of the Northern White Rhino to the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King's assassination. Plus it's deaf history month and we've got plenty of stories to share our appreciation!

Watch our Spot on Science about de-extinction.

Watch our Poltics on Point about Martin Luther King Jr.'s visit to Cleveland.

Watch this week's episode in full above. Below you'll find more information and links to the topics covered on the show.

Download this episode

Click here for a transcript of this episode

Word Highlight: curator, ordinance, census

Question of the Week: This week we learn how communities are helping the deaf. Write to us and tell us how your school or community helps the disabled - it doesn't have to be just the deaf community, think about how you help someone in a wheelchair or who is blind...

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.



