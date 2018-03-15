NewsDepth 2017-2018 Episode #23

Another nor'easter slams the east coast - we'll check in on how the people there are coping with the clean up. Plus, we learn why folks are moving to France - and it's not just for the food!

Watch this week's episode in full above. Below you'll find more information and links to the topics covered on the show.

Download this episode

Click here for a transcript of this episode

Word Highlight: diplomacy, aircraft carrier, Iditarod Trail, refugee

Question of the Week: In this week's episode we learn about reasons that people leave their home country. Do a little research about your own family history and write to us about it! Where did your family come from and why did they move?

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.