© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
newsdepth-square.png
NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2017-2018 Episode #22

Published March 8, 2018 at 8:00 AM EST

We like big books and we cannot lie! We're getting literally literary in this week's episode - from learing how pop-up books are made to meeting a famous children's author. Plus you might not believe who is translating books to braille for blind readers! Find out in this week's show!

Watch this week's episode in full above. Below you'll find more information and links to the topics covered on the show.

Download this episode

Click here for a transcript of this episode

Word Highlight: braille, biometrics, crest, empathy

Question of the Week: Tell us what's your favorite book and be sure to explain why! Bonus points if you send in a video response!

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to  newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.

Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Full Episodes