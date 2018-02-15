© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

newsdepth-square.png
NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2017-2018 Episode #19

Published February 15, 2018 at 8:00 AM EST

In this Valentine's Day episode we learn about careers in card writing and why we want to eat all that candy. Plus Ashton shares some of Ohio's nicknames and we find out who won America's first gold medal at this year's Winter Olympics - you might not believe the athlete's age or hometown!

Watch this week's episode in full above. Below you'll find more information and links to the topics covered on the show.

Download this episode

Click here for a transcript of this episode

Word Highlight: perishable, FDA, discrimination

Question of the Week: In this week's episode, we learned about the rush you get from eating sugary treats. Write to us and tell us when you get a sugar craving what can you do or eat instead?

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to  newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.


