NewsDepth 2017-2018 Episode #18

We review Trump's State of the Union and learn about new tariffs that he is putting on solar panels. The military is worried fitness trackers are revealing too much about their soldiers' locations. Meanwhile one lawmaker is concerned about walking and texting at the same time. Plus, we learn about the Palace of Westminster - the UK's version of our Capitol Building. And students at Ohio University are training service dogs for Autistic children.

Watch this week's episode in full above. Below you'll find more information and links to the topics covered on the show.

Word Highlight: tariff, curling (sport), geotracking

Question of the Week: In this week's episode, we learn about geotracking. Write to us with an example of when you think geotracking could be helpful or harmful.

