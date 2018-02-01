NewsDepth 2017-2018 Episode #17

How do animals survive the winter cold and why are some student's locking up their phones before class? We'll tell ya! Plus we're learning about Rosie the Riveter and the economy. We answer one viewer's question about why the flu shot's effectiveness changes from season to season. Add in some earth science lessons about the Ring of Fire volcanoes and the new faultline discovered in California, and it's one packed episode!

Word Highlight: floodplain, seismic, torpor

