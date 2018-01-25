© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2017-2018 Episode #16

Published January 25, 2018 at 8:00 AM EST

It's President's Day and we've got the scoop for you about one of Ohio's very own presidents. Plus what powers does the president actually hold? Turns out there is a lot of sharing involved in the job!

Watch this week's episode in full above. Below you'll find more information and links to the topics covered on the show.

Download this episode

Click here for a transcript of this episode

Word Highlight: trajectory, trachea, veto

Question of the Week: In this week's episode, we learn about the power of the president. Write to us about which power you think is most important: veto, pardon or executive order!

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to  newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.

