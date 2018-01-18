© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
newsdepth-square.png
NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2017-2018 Episode #15

Published January 18, 2018 at 8:00 AM EST

We take a special look at Martin Luther King Jr.'s time in Ohio and check in on the California mudslides.

 

Watch this week's episode in full above. Below you'll find more information and links to the topics covered on the show.

Download this episode

Click here for a transcript of this episode

Word Highlight: outdated, influenza, coal

Question of the Week: In this week's episode, we learn about a lot of odd laws. Write to us about a law you would make up and tell us why you would choose it!

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to  newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.

Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Full Episodes
Margaret Cavalier
See stories by Margaret Cavalier