NewsDepth 2017-2018 Episode #14

NewsDepth is back from winter break! We'll catch you up on all that's happened while we were out.

Watch this week's episode in full above. Below you'll find more information and links to the topics covered on the show.

Download this episode

Click here for a transcript of this episode

Word Highlight: arborist, net neutrality, ivory

Question of the Week: In this week's episode, we learn how different animals react to the cold. Write to us and tell us how you react and why!

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.