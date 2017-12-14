© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2017-2018 Episode #13

Published December 14, 2017 at 7:45 AM EST

Wildfires rage across California again. As firefighters try to save what they can, President Trump has set his aim on shrinking the lands protected in the Bear's Ears National Monument. Plus there is a shortage on Christmas trees!

Watch this week's episode in full above. Below you'll find more information and links to the topics covered on the show.

Download this episode

Click here for a transcript of this episode

Word Highlight: national monument, butte, striation, alvar

Question of the Week: Let us know what you want to learn more about!

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to  newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.

