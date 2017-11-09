© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2017-2018 Episode #9

Published November 9, 2017 at 8:00 AM EST

It's a special Veterans Day episode of NewsDepth! Take a trip around the latest news in Europe and learn about one of Ohio's oldest battles.

Watch this week's episode in full above. Below you'll find more information and links to the topics covered on the show.

Download this episode

Click here for a transcript of this episode

Word Highlight: defect, impressment, subsidy, sedition

Question of the Week: In this week's episode, we learn about the service of veterans. We want to know about a veteran in your life. Tell us who they are and how they served our country!

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to  newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.

