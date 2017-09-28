NewsDepth 2017-2018 Episode #3

Download this episode

Click here for a transcript of this episode

Watch this week's episode in full above. Below you'll find more information and links to the topics covered on the show.

Word Highlight: heritage, stagnant, sorority, commonwealth

Question of the Week: In this week's episode, we learn about a cool robot that combats graffiti. After you've watched, write to us and tell us: What kid of crime-fighting robot would you design? What would it do and what would it look like? Bonus points if you share a drawing of your creation!

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration