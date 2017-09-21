NewsDepth 2017-2018 Episode #2
Click here for a transcript of this episode
Watch this week's episode in full above. Below you'll find more information and links to the topics covered on the show.
Word Highlight: archipelago, allergy, naturalization
Question of the Week: In this week's episode, we hear about a school charging fines for being tardy. After you've watched, write to us and tell us: Do you think there should be a consequence to being late for school or class? If yes, why and what should the consequence be? If no, why not?
*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration