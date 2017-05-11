© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
newsdepth-square.png
NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2016-2017 Episode #30

Published May 11, 2017 at 7:23 AM EDT

Download this episode

Transcript

Watch this week's episode in full above. Below you'll find more information and links to the topics covered on the show.

Word Highlight: retrospective, prospective

Help us make NewsDepth even better! In this week's very important poll, we ask: What topic -- or topics -- would you like to hear more about next season? After you've voted, write to us. Tell us what you liked this season -- and what you didn't like! What topics should we cover more? Or less? Or -- suggest a Know Ohio or Spot on Science topic!

Teachers: Please take our Educator Survey!

Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Full Episodes
Mary Fecteau
See stories by Mary Fecteau