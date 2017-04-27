© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth 2016-2017 Episode #28

Published April 27, 2017 at 12:47 AM EDT

Watch this week's episode in full above. Below you'll find more information and links to the topics covered on the show.

Word Highlight: marathon, archaeologist, paleontologist, de-extinction

Question of the Week: In this week's poll, we ask: If you could bring an animal back from extinction, which would it be? After you've voted, write to us! Tell us how you voted, let us know about another extinct species you'd like to see return, or tell us why de-extinction might not be a good idea in the first place!

Learn more about extinct and endangered species in Ohio here.

