NewsDepth 2016-2017 Episode #18
Click here for a transcript of this episode
Watch this week's episode in full above. Below you'll find more information and links to the topics covered on the show.
Word Highlight: monarchy, meteor, mitigate
Question of the Week: In this week's episode, we saw Mexico's "Ambassador and Knight of the Sea" set sail to spread peace and goodwill. We want to know: If you were on a mission to spread a message about the United States -- what would it be? Also, don't forget to tell us what your ship's name would be!
*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration