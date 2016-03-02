© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
newsdepth-square.png
NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2015-2016 Episode #21

Published March 2, 2016 at 10:17 PM EST

Watch this week's episode in full above or click on the individual segments below for more information and links to the topics covered on the show.

Word Spotlight: Super Tuesday, Import/Export, Hologram

Question of the Week: How does the amount of sleep you get impact your daily life? Does your performance in school or outside activities suffer if you don't get enough sleep? For instance, do you find yourself snoozing in class -- or maybe it's just harder to pay attention. Let us know and we’ll share some of your responses on the next show.

*** Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration

Tags
NewsDepth NewsDepth: Full Episodes