NewsDepth 2015-2016 Episode #17

Published February 3, 2016 at 10:42 PM EST

Watch this week's episode in full above or click on the individual segments below for more information and links to the topics covered on the show.

Word Spotlight: Straw Poll, Zika Virus, Primordial

Question of the Week: Many southern states, like South Carolina, have removed symbols of the Confederacy - like the Confederate flag. Similarly, some believe using the name of General Robert E. Lee in the name of the school evokes the same feelings as other Confederate symbols. While others believe it's a tribute honoring a Confederate hero and a symbol of southern pride.

Where do you stand? Would you vote to remove his name from the school title? Let us know what you think. After you vote in our survey, write to us, and tell us how you came to your decision.

