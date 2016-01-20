© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2015-2016 Episode #15

Published January 20, 2016 at 10:48 PM EST

Watch this week's episode in full above or click on the individual segments below for more information and links to the topics covered on the show.

Word Spotlight: Immune System, Virtual Reality, Microgravity

Question of the Week: Put yourself in the shoes of a campaign manager. If you were tasked with creating a campaign ad for your candidate, which advertising technique would you use – Mudslinging, Bandwagon or Plain Folk? After you vote in our survey, let us know why you voted for the technique and why you think it would be effective. We're giving bonus points to those of you who can give us an example of how you would use the advertising technique as a campaign manager.

