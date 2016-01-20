NewsDepth 2015-2016 Episode #15

Watch this week's episode in full above or click on the individual segments below for more information and links to the topics covered on the show.

Word Spotlight: Immune System, Virtual Reality, Microgravity

Question of the Week: Put yourself in the shoes of a campaign manager. If you were tasked with creating a campaign ad for your candidate, which advertising technique would you use – Mudslinging, Bandwagon or Plain Folk? After you vote in our survey, let us know why you voted for the technique and why you think it would be effective. We're giving bonus points to those of you who can give us an example of how you would use the advertising technique as a campaign manager.