NewsDepth

NewsDepth 2015-2016 Episode #13

Published January 7, 2016 at 1:11 AM EST

Watch this week's episode in full above or click on the individual segments below for more information and links to the topics covered on the show.

Word Spotlight: Levee, Caucus

Question of the Week: Guns bring up a debate in our country and it focuses on the Second Amendment, which gives people, “the right to keep and bear arms.” Some people believe the president's new initiative would undercut the Second Amendment, while others insist that something has to be done about gun violence.

So we want to know what you feel and that brings us to this week's survey question. Do you think the government has the right to restrict gun purchases? Vote yes or no. And we would also like to hear why you voted one way or the other. After you vote, write to us and let us know your opinion on this issue.

