NewsDepth 2015-2016 Episode #12

Watch this week's episode in full above or click on the individual segments below for more information and links to the topics covered on the show.

Word Spotlight: Archipelago, Visa, Transplant

Question of the Week: We ask you to write to us every week, but sometimes writing to those in charge has more of an impact. So we have a challenge for you. Think about something you would like to see changed or improved upon and write a letter to your local elected official. Share you letter with us as well, and we'll show a few of our favorites on the next episode.