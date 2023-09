Experience a revival of performances by the late, great soprano Jessye Norman on this week's "In Tribute to AGL Mims". A couple of spirituals, along with the Brahms Alto Rhapsody (WCLV's Bill O'Connell was a member of the chorus!), and "Les nuits d'ete (Summer Nights) by Hector Berlioz as our "Big Work". If you're a Jessye Norman lover, then this Wednesday night from 10-11 is for you! Hope to "see" you there!

WCLV 90.3 FM!

Peace

Rob