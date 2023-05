American composer and educator Adolphus Hailstork turns 82 on April 17th. We'll celebrate his Bday on next week's program (4/12) with a piece entitled "Celebration", as well as his Symphony #1, and a new recording of his Piano Concerto #1 featuring Stewart Goodyear as soloist. Next Wednesday, April 12 @10p. "See" ya there!

Rob Grier