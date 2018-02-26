Complete Performance: Quire Cleveland's Wondrous Rounds & Canons
Quire Cleveland presented Sing You After Me: Wondrous Rounds & Canons May 20, 2017 at The Holland Theatre, Bellefontaine, OH.
Round Roots
O virgo splendens, Anon. 14th-century Spanish (Llibre vermell)
Munda Maria, Anon. 13th-century English (Worcester Fragments)
Sumer is icumen in / Perspice Christicola, Anon. 13th-century English (arr. Ross W. Duffin)
Brains & Beauty
Le ray au soleyl, Johannes Ciconia (ca.1370–1412)
Missa Prolationum: Agnus dei, Johannes Ockeghem (ca.1410–1497)
E Paucis Plures (Many from Few)
Quæ est ista (4 from 1), Antoine de Févin (ca.1470–ca.1512)
Ave sanctissima (6 from 3), Philippe Verdelot (ca.1480–ca.1530)
Nesciens mater (8 from 4), Jean Mouton (1459–1522)
Just Joy
Browning madame, Thomas Ravenscroft (ca.1590–ca.1635)
Hey ho, to the greenwood, Ravenscroft
Sing we now merrily, Ravenscroft
Amazing Answer
Quomodo cantabimus (A1&2 from B1), William Byrd (ca.1540–1623)
Local Links
With humble voice, Robert Ramsey (fl.1616–1644)
Orlando was his name, Orlando Gibbons (1583–1625)
She weepeth sore, William Lawes (1602–1645)
Non nobis, Domine, Anon. 17th-century English
Enlightenment Excellence
Miserere mei, Henry Purcell (1659–1695)
Canon a 4 voc. perpetuus, Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)
The Singing Club, Thomas Arne (1710–1778)
Clerical Classics
When Jesus wept, William Billings (1746–1800)
Alleluia (K. 553), Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791)
Benedictus from the Missa Canonica (WoO 18), Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)
Operatic Offering
Mir ist so wunderbar (from Fidelio), Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827)