Complete Performance: Quire Cleveland's Wondrous Rounds & Canons

Quire Cleveland presented Sing You After Me: Wondrous Rounds & Canons May 20, 2017 at The Holland Theatre, Bellefontaine, OH.

Round Roots

O virgo splendens, Anon. 14th-century Spanish (Llibre vermell)

Munda Maria, Anon. 13th-century English (Worcester Fragments)

Sumer is icumen in / Perspice Christicola, Anon. 13th-century English (arr. Ross W. Duffin)

Brains & Beauty

Le ray au soleyl, Johannes Ciconia (ca.1370–1412)

Missa Prolationum: Agnus dei, Johannes Ockeghem (ca.1410–1497)

E Paucis Plures (Many from Few)

Quæ est ista (4 from 1), Antoine de Févin (ca.1470–ca.1512)

Ave sanctissima (6 from 3), Philippe Verdelot (ca.1480–ca.1530)

Nesciens mater (8 from 4), Jean Mouton (1459–1522)

Just Joy

Browning madame, Thomas Ravenscroft (ca.1590–ca.1635)

Hey ho, to the greenwood, Ravenscroft

Sing we now merrily, Ravenscroft

Amazing Answer

Quomodo cantabimus (A1&2 from B1), William Byrd (ca.1540–1623)

Local Links

With humble voice, Robert Ramsey (fl.1616–1644)

Orlando was his name, Orlando Gibbons (1583–1625)

She weepeth sore, William Lawes (1602–1645)

Non nobis, Domine, Anon. 17th-century English

Enlightenment Excellence

Miserere mei, Henry Purcell (1659–1695)

Canon a 4 voc. perpetuus, Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)

The Singing Club, Thomas Arne (1710–1778)

Clerical Classics

When Jesus wept, William Billings (1746–1800)

Alleluia (K. 553), Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756–1791)

Benedictus from the Missa Canonica (WoO 18), Johannes Brahms (1833–1897)

Operatic Offering

Mir ist so wunderbar (from Fidelio), Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827)