The BlueWater Chamber Orchestra is now in its 8th season, and last November, they presented a program called "Lush Autumn Musings" at Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights. Guest conductor Daniel Meyer led a program of works by Ravel, Barber, and Schubert. At intermission, WCLV's Angela Mitchell speaks with soprano Laura Pedersen.

Program

Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin

Samuel Barber’s Knoxville: Summer of 1915

Schubert’s Symphony No. 2 in B♭