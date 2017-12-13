Oberlin Orchestra and Contemporary Music Ensemble
We feature performances from the Oberlin College Conservatory of Music this week, hosted by Mark Satola. The Orchestraplays works by Silvestre Revueltas and Bernard Rands, while the Contemporary Music Ensemble presents a cello concerto by one of their alumni, Theophilus Chandler.
Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá
Oberlin Orchestra conducted by Rafael Jiménez (recorded September 2017)
Bernard Rands: Concerto for English Horn
Oberlin Orchestra conducted by Rafael Jiménez; Robert Walters, English horn (recorded March 2017)
Theophilus Chandler: Cello Concerto
Oberlin Contemporary Music Ensemble conducted by Timothy Weiss; Amir Eldan, cello (recorded November 2017)