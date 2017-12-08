© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ovations.png
Ovations

Cleveland State University Faculty Jazz Septet

Published December 8, 2017 at 7:13 PM EST
CSU's Music and Communications Building
CSU's Music and Communications Building

The Cleveland State University Faculty Jazz Septet performed at Drinko Hall on October 23, 2017. We bring you the entire concert, plus an encore by the Faculty Jazz Ensemble, on this edition of Cleveland Ovations. John Simna hosts. 

Joe Miller, trumpet
Jason Smith, trombone
John Perrine, tenor saxophone
Bob Fraser, guitar
Rock Wehrmann, piano
Alfredo Guerrieri, bass
Bill Ransom, drums

PROGRAM
Kenny Dorham: Philly Twist
Kenny Dorham: Afrodisia
Bill Stewart: 7.5
Horace Silver: Ecaroh
John Perrine: Heard Joke One Time
Joe Henderson/John Coltrane: Mo Joe/Equinox
Bobby Timmons: So Tired
Pat Metheny: Always Forever
Thelonious Monk: Rhythm-a-ning
Charlie Parker: Donna Lee

Tags
Ovations WCLV
John Simna
john.simna@ideastream.org | 216-916-7174
See stories by John Simna