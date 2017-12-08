Cleveland State University Faculty Jazz Septet
The Cleveland State University Faculty Jazz Septet performed at Drinko Hall on October 23, 2017. We bring you the entire concert, plus an encore by the Faculty Jazz Ensemble, on this edition of Cleveland Ovations. John Simna hosts.
Joe Miller, trumpet
Jason Smith, trombone
John Perrine, tenor saxophone
Bob Fraser, guitar
Rock Wehrmann, piano
Alfredo Guerrieri, bass
Bill Ransom, drums
PROGRAM
Kenny Dorham: Philly Twist
Kenny Dorham: Afrodisia
Bill Stewart: 7.5
Horace Silver: Ecaroh
John Perrine: Heard Joke One Time
Joe Henderson/John Coltrane: Mo Joe/Equinox
Bobby Timmons: So Tired
Pat Metheny: Always Forever
Thelonious Monk: Rhythm-a-ning
Charlie Parker: Donna Lee