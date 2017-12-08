The Cleveland State University Faculty Jazz Septet performed at Drinko Hall on October 23, 2017. We bring you the entire concert, plus an encore by the Faculty Jazz Ensemble, on this edition of Cleveland Ovations. John Simna hosts.

Joe Miller, trumpet

Jason Smith, trombone

John Perrine, tenor saxophone

Bob Fraser, guitar

Rock Wehrmann, piano

Alfredo Guerrieri, bass

Bill Ransom, drums

PROGRAM

Kenny Dorham: Philly Twist

Kenny Dorham: Afrodisia

Bill Stewart: 7.5

Horace Silver: Ecaroh

John Perrine: Heard Joke One Time

Joe Henderson/John Coltrane: Mo Joe/Equinox

Bobby Timmons: So Tired

Pat Metheny: Always Forever

Thelonious Monk: Rhythm-a-ning

Charlie Parker: Donna Lee