Les Délices: "Inspired by Italy" and "Myths & Allegories"

We’re bringing you not one, but two recent concerts by Les Délices on this episode of Cleveland Ovations. They recorded “Inspired by Italy” this past October at Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights. That concert featured works by Francois Couperin and Louis-Nicolas Clerambault, and the Italian composers who inspired them. On the second half is “Myths & Allegories,” recorded November 1 at St. John’s Episcopal in Ohio City. For that concert, Les Délices presented works based on Homer’s Odyssey by Jean-Fery Rebel, Francois Chauvon, and Thomas-Louis Bourgeois. At intermission, host Angela Mitchell chats with Artistic Director Debra Nagy.