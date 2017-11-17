© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

CityMusic Cleveland presents Schumann and Corigliano

Published November 17, 2017 at 10:23 PM EST

In the opening concert of their14th season, CityMusic Cleveland welcomed composer John Corigliano to celebrate his 80th birthday. Tessa Lark was the soloist on Corigliano’s “The Red Violin,” the concerto based on his Oscar-winning score to the film of the same name.  The concert also featured two works by Robert Schumann. Music Director Avner Dorman conducted. 

Program
Schumann Overture to  Genoveva Op. 81
Corigliano The Red Violin Concerto
Schumann Symphony No. 3 “Rhenish” 

