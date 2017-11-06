Quire Cleveland presents Hear My Voyce: Music of Henry Purcell

Quire Cleveland opened their 10th season with a program called Hear My Voyce: Music of Henry Purcell. We bring you the entire concert, plus an interview with Artistic Director Ross Duffin, on this edition of Cleveland Ovations, hosted by John Simna.

Hear My Voyce: Music of Henry Purcell

Psalms and Anthems for the Chapel Royal

Concerts of 10/5 and 10/6

I Will Sing Unto the Lord (Psalm 104)

Jehova quam multi sum hostes mei (Psalm 3)

Blow Up the Trumpet in Sion (Joel 2)

Beati omnes qui timent Domini (Psalm 128)

Remember Not, Lord, Our Offences (Litany)

Funeral Sentences: Man That is Born of Woman (Job 14)

In the Midst of Life (Book of Common Prayer)

Thou Knowest Lord (Book of Common Prayer)

Intermission: A Conversation with Ross Duffin

O God, Thou Hast Cast Us Out (Psalm 60)

Lord, How Long Wilt Thou Be Angry (Psalm 79)

Miserere mei

Thou Knowest, Lord, the Secrets of Our Hearts (Book of Common Prayer)

O Lord God of Hosts (Psalm 80)

Hear My Prayer (Psalm 102)

Save Me, O God (Psalm 54)

O Be Joyful in the Lord (Psalm 100)

I Was Glad (Psalm 122)