BlueWater Chamber Orchestra and The Captivating Cello

We bring you the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra's opening concert of the seasaon on this episode of Cleveland Ovations. The program is called "The Captivating Cello." Angela Mitchell hosts, and at intermission Mark Satola speaks with the soloists.

BlueWater Chamber Orchestra

Mark Kosower, Cello

Ken Johnston, Violin

Octavio Más-Arocas, Guest Conductor

Program

Saint-Saens: The Muse and the Poet

Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 2 in D Major

Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A