BlueWater Chamber Orchestra and The Captivating Cello
We bring you the BlueWater Chamber Orchestra's opening concert of the seasaon on this episode of Cleveland Ovations. The program is called "The Captivating Cello." Angela Mitchell hosts, and at intermission Mark Satola speaks with the soloists.
BlueWater Chamber Orchestra
Mark Kosower, Cello
Ken Johnston, Violin
Octavio Más-Arocas, Guest Conductor
Program
Saint-Saens: The Muse and the Poet
Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 2 in D Major
Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A