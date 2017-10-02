Upcoming Episodes

10/4 CIM Live (1802) Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra, Brett Mitchell, guest conductor

Arnold Schoenberg: Five Pieces for Orchestra Op 16 (rev. 1949)

Mason Bates: The B-Sides for Orchestra and Electronica (2009)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5 in C minor Op 67

10/11 BlueWater #1 BlueWater Chamber Orchestra; Octavio Más-Arocas, Guest Conductor

Mark Kosower, cello; Ken Johnston, violin

Saint-Saens: The Muse and the Poet

Haydn: Cello Concerto No. 2 in D Major

Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A

10/18 Baldwin Wallace #1

10/25 CIM (1801) recorded October 1, Sunday 4pm in Mixon Hall - Carolyn Warner & Friends XIV: Celebrating 30 Years at CIM “Musical Life in Paris in the Early 20th Century” - Carolyn Gadiel Warner, piano; April Sun, piano, student artist; Mary Kay Fink, flute; Frank Rosenwein, oboe; Robert Woolfrey, clarinet, guest artist; Barrick Stees, bassoon; James Umble, alto saxophone, guest artist; Jesse McCormick, horn, guest artist; William Preucil, violin; Stanley Konopka, viola; Dane Johansen, cello, guest artist

RAVEL Mother Goose Suite for Piano Four Hands (1910)

KOECHLIN Three Concert Etudes for Alto Saxophone and Piano (1943)

KOECHLIN Épitaphe de Jean Harlow for Flute, Saxophone and Piano (1937)

RAVEL Sonatina for Oboe and Piano (1903-1905)

POULENC Sextet for Piano and Winds (1931-32)

FAURÉ Piano Quartet No. 1 in C minor, Op. 15 (1879)